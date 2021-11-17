//DFCS program assisting families with water bills

Share with friends











The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), administered by the local Community Action Agencies, will be available Nov. 15, 2021. This federally funded program assists low-income households with past due water bills through direct payments to their home water suppliers.

Assistance will be provided to Georgia residents through the local Community Action Agencies LIHWAP in the following priorities:

Phase Dates Priority Group Phase 1 Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 Families with past due water bill arrearages Phase 2 Jan. 1, 2022 Household with elderly (60 years of age and older) members, or with children five years of age and younger *Candidates do not need to have an arrearage Phase 3 Feb. 1, 2022 All other eligible residents

LIHWAP funds will be administered through local Community Action Agencies (CAAs) until all funds are exhausted. To qualify for LIHWAP, a family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60 percent of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $26,474; the income threshold for a household of five is $59,057.

Families seeking assistance must contact their local CAA during the appropriate priority period. All applicants must provide the following:

Most recent water bill or statement of service from their water service providers; Social Security numbers for each member of the household; Proof of Citizenship for each member of the household; Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household; Proof of Income can include, but is not limited to, a paycheck stub or a letter granting public assistance, and, Social Security or unemployment benefits for all household members, if applicable.

For more information on the program, send an email inquiry to DHS at liheap-csbg-lihwap@dhs.ga.gov. To find a CAA in your area, visit http://www.georgiacaa.org.

