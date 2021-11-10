//AAA: Georgia gas prices remain elevated

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices remain elevated. Motorists continue to pay an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 22 cents more than last month and $1.33 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the country.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A year ago Georgians were paying $28 to $38 dollars to fill up a tank of gas, now that cost has almost doubled. AAA anticipates pump prices will remain elevated through the Thanksgiving Holiday.”

Pump Price Increases Continue to Slow As Gas Demand Sees Slight Increase

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.42. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand rose from 9.32 million barrels a day to 9.5 million barrels a day. The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $3.26

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.34), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.31), and Brunswick ($3.29).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.13), Dalton ($3.17), and Warner Robins ($3.18).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.42



$3.42 $3.40 $3.24 $2.11 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.25 $3.25 $3.24 $3.03 $1.92 $1.61 (May)



$2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

