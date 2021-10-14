//SR 37 opens with new Pachitla Creek bridges

Share with friends











Photo: GDOT triple bridge replacement on SR 37 over Pachitla Creek

Release:

State Route (SR) 37 in Calhoun County reopened one year after it closed for triple bridge replacements over Pachitla Creek and creek overflows.

The reopening is welcome news to drivers who have been taking a detour for the last 12 months. Though the road is open to traffic some construction activities such as grass planting and permanent striping remain to be done.

Georgia Department of Transportation replaced the old bridges because they did not meet current design standards and were considered deficient. They were built in 1921 and widened in 1955. The total cost of the project is approximately $7 million, which includes preliminary engineering and construction. The contractor is Oxford Construction Co.