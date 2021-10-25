//Man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Glennville

Share with friends











Release:

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Kevin Joshua Bowen, age 40, of Metter, GA, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and assisted by Glennville Police Department, Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Evans County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. During this investigation, agents seized a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of marijuana, drug related paraphernalia, and a vehicle. Bowen was charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Tattnall County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO, Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Glennville Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s office at (912) 557-6777, Glennville Police Department at (912) 654-2103, or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed in order to act.

Booking photo can be obtained from the Tattnall County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.