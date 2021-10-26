//Georgia gas prices continue to rise at the pump

Share with friends











Georgia gas prices continue to raise. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 9 cents more than a week ago, 25 cents more than last month and $1.26 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $48.60 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.70 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Crude oil continues to remain elevated, and pump prices are following suit because crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of a gallon of gas.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Regrettably, we can’t predict when Georgians will see relief at the pump.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE CONTINUES ASCENT AS CRUDE PRICES REMAIN ELEVATED

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 7 cents to $3.38. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 5.4 million barrels to 217.7 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand increased from 9.19 million barrels a day to 9.63 million barrels a day. With the US economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight. Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices. Pump prices will likely rise as long as crude prices remain high — above $80 per barrel.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta- $3.24

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.30), Brunswick ($3.28), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.26).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.12), Dalton ($3.17), and Augusta-Aiken ($3.18).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $3.38 $3.38 $3.31 $3.18 $2.16 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.24 $3.23 $3.15 $2.99 $1.98 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages Caption: AAA Current and Past Regular Unleaded Average Gasoline Price Table

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at w ww.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

