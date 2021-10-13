//Commissioner King makes statement on Jim Beck sentencing

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released the following statement in response to the sentencing of former Commissioner Jim Beck:

“In July, Jim Beck was found guilty of stealing over $2 million in GUA funds by a group of twelve of his peers. Today, he was officially sentenced to 87 months in prison for his crimes.

“It is my hope that, with today’s sentencing, we can now finally move on from this unfortunate chapter and focus on continuing the great work we have accomplished since Governor Kemp appointed me to lead this Agency over two years ago.

“During that time, we have made a number of personnel moves, ensuring we have ethical, capable leaders in the most critical positions of this Agency. We completely revamped our Criminal Investigations Division, growing our force of post-certified officers dedicated to cracking down on fraud across the insurance industry. And we have emboldened our Consumer Services team, recovering over $22 million for Georgia families.

“As a former Police Chief and a current Military Officer, I’ve dedicated my life to service, and I am committed to continuing to lead this Agency with integrity. Today, I’m thankful we can now turn the page and focus all of our efforts on continuing the momentum we’ve established on behalf of all Georgia consumers.”