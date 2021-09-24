//Mediacom honored with 2021 Social Impact Award

Share with friends











Release:

Mediacom Communications announced today that it is a recipient of Content & Creativity Human Resources (C2HR) 2021 Social Impact Award. This year the award focused on how corporations responded to the unique circumstances of the COVID pandemic.

Mediacom exemplified social responsibility by donating a total of $100,000 to regional food banks serving residents in smaller and non-urban communities in areas served by the company’s broadband network. The cash donations, given in December 2020, were directed to food banks affiliated with Feeding America and included Second Harvest of South Georgia.

In addition, Mediacom donated $10,000 to Fearless! Hudson Valley, an organization that provides comprehensive services, including shelter, to victims and survivors of interpersonal violence, human trafficking, sexual violence, and other types of crime victimization.

Mediacom also expanded the accessibility of broadband services to low-income families with K-12 students through the Connect2Compete program, helping more than 10,000 families stay connected to schools during the pandemic.

“We are very proud to receive this award,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Mediacom’s Executive President of Programming and Human Resources. “It is a testament to our employees’ generosity and dedication to those needing assistance during a time of crisis. Community involvement is part of the ethos of Mediacom and this award acknowledges our strength in that area.”

Content & Creativity’s award recognizes that Mediacom takes pride in serving its communities across the country and has proven itself a corporate leader offering critical social initiatives in response to the pandemic.

About Mediacom Communications

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom provides high-speed data, video and phone services to 1.5 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.