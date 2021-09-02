//Carr: Four indicted on human trafficking charges in Dekalb County

Share with friends











Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted four individuals on human trafficking charges. A DeKalb County Grand Jury returned the indictment on August 24th, 2021.

“We thank the DeKalb County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that buyers and traffickers’ actions are equally as despicable, and we will aggressively prosecute both.”

A summary of the charges against these individuals is below:

Trayon Moore did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Tyler Robinson did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Jessica Vinson did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Christopher Price did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years, charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

If convicted, each count enumerated above carries a sentence of 25 to 50 years or life in prison.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.