//Carr: District Attorney Mark Preston Jones indicted on various felony charges

Share with friends











Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones on charges of 2 counts of Influencing Witnesses, 2 Counts of Bribery, 2 counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, 2 counts of Attempted Violation of Oath by Public Officer, and 1 count of Attempted Subornation of Perjury. As alleged in the indictment, these charges are all alleged to have occurred in the course of Mark Preston Jones’ employment as the District Attorney.

“It is important for the citizens of Georgia to know that our office will not hesitate to enforce the rule of law, including when it involves the actions of a public official,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We appreciate the critical role and service of the Muscogee County grand jury, and we thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their hard work in this investigation. We look forward to presenting our case in Court.”

The Prosecution Division of the Georgia Department of Law presented evidence to a Muscogee County grand jury on September 7, 2021. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

2 counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer – This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

2 counts of Attempted Violation of Oath by Public Officer – This is a felony that carries 1-2.5 years.

2 counts of Bribery – This is a felony that carries 1-20 years.

2 counts of Influencing Witnesses – This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

1 count of Attempted Subornation of Perjury – This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

The following law enforcement agencies assisted in this investigation:

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

The indictment is attached , and no further information about the investigation or about Mark Preston Jones’ alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.