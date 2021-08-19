//Nominations for Georgia’s 2021 ‘GEAR Awards’ now open

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is now accepting nominations for the 2021 GEAR Awards. These awards are designed to recognize forward movement in the automotive and mobility industries through innovation and emerging technologies. Additional information and applications are available at georgia.org/GaGEAR.

“This past year has been particularly exciting as Georgia has continued to build on our existing strengths to lead the charge in developing an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit the U.S. and beyond,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I’m very excited to celebrate the innovation, research and development, and overall advancements Georgia’s automotive companies have made over the last year.”

The Georgia Automotive Awards began in 2016 to showcase the collective achievements of Georgia’s robust automotive industry, which has contributed to the state’s competitive advantage in the sector.

This year, automotive and mobility companies will be recognized in the following categories: Supplier of the Year – employing 200 or more people, Supplier of the Year – employing 199 or fewer people, Transportation Equipment Manufacturer of the Year, Automotive Innovation Award, and Citizenship Award. In addition to their award and announcement, winning companies will have an opportunity to be featured through a success story on the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s website.

Anyone may nominate a company, and enterprises may also nominate themselves for an award.

Nominations will be accepted through September 17 at 5 p.m. Nominees will be reviewed by a diverse committee of experts who retain a deep understanding of the manufacturing industry. Winners will be announced in the fall.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.