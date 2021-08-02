//Goodwill To Open Retail Store and Donation Center in Moultrie

Share with friends











Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is set to open a new retail store in Moultrie, Ga. on Thursday, August 19th. The new store, located in the old Goody’s building next to Cato Fashions, will employ 25 team members from the Moultrie community and have 15,000 square feet of retail space in addition to a 6,000 square foot production area. The new Goodwill location will also include a convenient drive-up drop-off donor door located on the backside of the store. With the addition of the Moultrie location, GoodwillSR now has a total of 15 retail stores across its 50-county territory that covers parts of east Alabama and west Georgia.

The grand opening on August 19th will be attended by local dignitaries, as well as by Goodwill staff and loyal customers. All shoppers who attend the grand opening between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. will also be entered into a drawing for a grand prize.

Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center

141 Talmadge Drive SE

Moultrie, GA 31768

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. Community members and loyal Goodwill customers are invited to attend and celebrate the opening of the new Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 156 independent, community based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus,

Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and

other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.