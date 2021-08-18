//GBI investigation leads to arrest for drugs, firearm

Share with friends











On Friday, August 13, 2021, Marquese Shavel Palmer, age 29, of Claxton, Evans County, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO). The Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department assisted the GBI-SRDEO. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at 2141 Weinnmeir Drive and 2133 Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton, Evans County, Georgia by the GBI-SRDEO, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) K-9 Unit. During this investigation, agents seized one firearm, approximately 7 ounces of suspected marijuana, pills, and money.

Marquese Palmer is charged with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

1 st Offender Probationer

Offender Probationer Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects.

Firearm seized during agents investigation

Photos courtesy of: GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO)



Items seized during agents investigation: Marijuana, money, and other firearm/drug related objects.

Photos courtesy of: GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO)



Additional charges are expected. Palmer was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution within Evans County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. GBI-SRDEO and the Evans County Sheriff’s Office need your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Tattnall County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in Southeast Georgia.