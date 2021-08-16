//GBI Investigates shooting at a Georgia high school

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, the DeKalb County School District Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation at Lithonia High School.

The early investigation indicates that at around 3:00 p.m., Lithonia High School staff observed two men who are not students on the campus of the high school. The men were asked by staff multiple times to the leave the campus. While the two men were sitting in a vehicle, a DeKalb County School Resources Officer approached the vehicle. The driver reversed the vehicle from the parking space, striking several vehicles in the process. The driver then drove the vehicle toward the officer. The officer fired his duty weapon at the man’s vehicle. The driver drove around the parking lot, not far from the initial shooting location and stopped. The officer approached the vehicle and took the driver into custody. A DeKalb County Police Officer arrived and assisted with taking the passenger of the vehicle into custody.

One man was treated at the scene by EMS for non-life threatening injuries. A firearm was located inside of the vehicle.

No officers were injured during the incident. At this time, there are no known injuries to any of the witnesses in the vehicles that were hit by the man’s vehicle.

The two men involved in the incident will be identified later. Charges are expected.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review.