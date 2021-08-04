//GBI assists in Walton County, GA death investigation

Share with friends











Release:

The GBI was requested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation.

On August 2, 2021, Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a deceased man located inside a residence on Jersey Social Circle Road, Covington, Walton County, GA. The deceased man had been discovered by the property’s landlord. It is not known how long the man has been deceased. The body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. Positive identification and notification of next-of-kin is pending.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 267-6557 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Contact Assistant Special Agent in Charge

Mark Lavender

Primary: (706) 552-2309