//Cobb Co. traffic stop leads to chase, Officer Involved Shooting

On Monday, August 2, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Powder Springs Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

At the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Brownsville Road in Powder Springs, Cobb County Police Department officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Glennis Harris, age 28, of Vallejo, California. Harris was a suspect in the attempted robbery and shooting of a Brinks Security Guard in Cherokee County earlier that day. Harris did not stop his vehicle and during the incident, he was shot by a Powder Springs Police Department officer. After the shooting, Harris continued to flee from the officers in his vehicle. Cobb County Police Department officers performed a PIT maneuver and was able to immobilize the vehicle. Harris was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. During the pursuit, Harris struck two civilian vehicles. No injuries were reported for those individuals. A firearm was located in Harris’ vehicle. Powder Springs Police Department arrested and charged Harris with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

