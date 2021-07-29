//Two women arrested following a drug investigation in Candler County, GA

Share with friends











Release:

Metter, GA (July 29, 2021) – On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Angela Lanet Braziel, age 54, and Amirah Yasmin Braziel, age 29, both of Metter, were arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), assisted by the Metter Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. During this investigation, agents seized two firearms, approx. 4 grams of powder cocaine, approx. 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, small amounts of marijuana and Ecstasy, and drug related paraphernalia.

Angela Braziel is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Powder Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Marijuana. Amirah Braziel is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy. Both women were booked into the Candler County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within the City of Metter and promote a safer place for productive citizens. SRDEO and Metter Police Department ask for your help. If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call the Metter Police Department at (912) 685-5437 or SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-07-29/two-women-arrested-following-drug-investigation-metter-candler-county-ga

Booking photos can be obtained from the Candler County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.