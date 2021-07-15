//Midville, GA man sentenced for illegal pill factory

Share with friends











Release:

Second defendant sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

Investigation started after delivery of commercial pill press to home

AUGUSTA, GA: A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to operating an illegal pill factory from a residence.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Cedrick Gabriel Brown, a/k/a “Pop,” 47, of Midville, Ga., to 60 months in prison after Brown pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. After completion of his prison term, Brown also will be required to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Brown’s codefendant, Telly Savalas Carswell, 47, also of Midville, is serving a sentence of 168 months in prison after also pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Methamphetamine.

“This sentence finalizes the investigation and prosecution of two men who profited from spreading poison in a rural community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Estes. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would make money from misery.”

The investigation of Carswell and Brown began in January 2020 when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents tracked the delivery of a commercial pill press to their Midville residence. With assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, DEA agents searched the home on May 7, 2020, and found the pill press, along with methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs; nearly $9,000 in cash; and paraphernalia related to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

Both men have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking offenses.

“’Garage manufacturers’ like this defendant continue to use pill presses which ultimately hurt and kill unsuspecting users,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our communities safe by removing drug pushers like this defendant. He will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

The case was investigated by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.