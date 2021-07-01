//MCCD reports results of joint agency SafeDRIVE campaign

Share with friends











Release:

Motor Carrier Compliance Officers Encourage Commercial Drivers to Drive Safely

(ATLANTA, GA) – The Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) of the Department of Public Safety (DPS) participated in SafeDRIVE, June 22-24, along with fellow law enforcement partners in South Carolina, Florida, and North Carolina, to conduct quarterly concentrated highway traffic enforcement along I-95, I-20, I-75, and I-85. SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) efforts aim to eliminate commercial motor vehicle (CMV) traffic collisions through periods of high visibility enforcement.

MCCD Officers monitored CMV traffic for aggressive driving, speeding, following too closely, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. Efforts will also help ensure CMV drivers follow federal and state regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing. MCCD Officers inspected 723 CMVs citing 599 traffic violations and placing 61 drivers and 90 CMVs out of service.

The remaining SafeDRIVE enforcement periods for 2021 are August 3-5, and October 5-7.