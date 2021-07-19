//Gov. Kemp names new Division of Family & Children Services Interim Director

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Candice Broce, Chief Operating Officer for the Governor’s Office, will serve as interim Director of the Division of Family & Children Services, effective immediately.

“Candice Broce has served in numerous vital roles in my administration and I deeply appreciate her willingness to lead a critical state government agency on an interim basis,” said Governor Kemp. “I know she will bring dedication, integrity, and leadership to the Division of Family & Children Services so the agency can deliver the highest quality of care and essential services to Georgians in need.”

Candice Broce most recently served as Chief Operating Officer in the Governor’s Office, having also served as Communications Director and Chief Deputy Executive Counsel for Governor Kemp. Broce previously managed communications and served as legal counsel for elections and legislative affairs at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. Broce holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and law degree from Georgia State University College of Law. Originally from Cartersville in Bartow County, she now lives in White, Georgia with her husband, Jason, and two sons, Beau and Jack. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Federalist Society, Republican National Lawyers Association, and Georgia Board of Nursing.