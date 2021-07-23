//GBI receives excellence award for social media engagement

Share with friends











Release:

GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION RECEIVES AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE

SAVANNAH —Director Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have been named the 2021 recipients of the Dr. Curtis E. McClung /Motorola Award of Excellence presented by the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police (GACP). The award, which is co-sponsored by the Motorola Corporation, is given annually to one agency in recognition of their use of an innovative program in the pursuit of law enforcement excellence. Director Reynolds and representatives of his department were presented with the award Monday, July 19, 2021.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Public Affairs Office was selected for their engagement in social media to provide timely and accurate information regarding several high-profile incidents that received attention around the world. The Public Affairs Office set the standard for interacting with agency leadership, investigators, as well as local and federal partners to catapult communications with our citizens. In the end, their efforts have greatly enhanced the image of the State of Georgia and the credibility of law enforcement agencies across our great state.

This award is named in honor Dr. Curtis McClung of Columbus, who is credited with bringing Georgia’s law enforcement community into the modern era while also assisting the GACP in its pursuit of excellence, especially with respect to management training. The Tybee Island Police Department, Chief Robert Bryson, “K9 for a Day” program was also a finalist for the award.