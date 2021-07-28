//GBI investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Atlanta

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA (July 25, 2021) – On Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

Preliminary information indicates that approximately 1:05 a.m., Atlanta Police Department responded to shots fired around James Jackson Pkwy NE and Hamilton E. Holmes Dr NE in Atlanta, GA. The responding officer encountered two males with guns. The officer fired his firearm. A man identified as Gabriel Parker, age 38, of Atlanta, GA, died at the scene from gunshot injuries. A second male was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries. Two handguns were located at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident. An autopsy of Parker will be completed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.