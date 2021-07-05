Share with friends











Release:

Bainbridge, GA (July 1, 2021) – On Thursday, July 1, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brandon Register, age 22, of Bainbridge, Georgia, on warrants for Simple Battery Family Violence and Criminal Trespass Family Violence. Register was transported to the Decatur County Jail.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Bainbridge Department of Public Safety to investigate a family violence incident involving off-duty Bainbridge Public Safety Officer Brandon Register. Register resigned from the department upon his arrest. The investigation remains active.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-07-01/gbi-arrests-bainbridge-public-safety-officer