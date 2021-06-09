//Terrell County man arrested for cocaine trafficking

Share with friends











Release:

Cocaine Trafficking Arrest in Terrell County, GA

Terrell County, GA (June 7, 2021) – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Decarlo Shadon Williams, age 42, of Terrell County, Georgia was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine.

On Friday, May 28, 2021, an investigation leading to Williams’ arrest began when the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office received information that large quantities of cocaine were being distributed in Dawson, Terrell County, Georgia. The GBI, assisted by the Dawson Police Department and the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, pursued the information which resulted in the issuance of several search warrants during the course of the investigation.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the GBI executed three search warrants in Dawson and Terrell counties. Williams was found with approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine and taken into custody.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is located in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department.

Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), by contacting the agency online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-06-07/cocaine-trafficking-arrest-terrell-county-ga