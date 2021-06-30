//Gerlda Hines to lead Department of Human Services in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Gerlda Hines will be sworn in as the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services (DHS) on June 30 and begin her duties as Commissioner on July 1. Hines, who previously served as Chief of Staff for DHS, will replace outgoing Commissioner Robyn Crittenden. Commissioner Crittenden was recently appointed to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of Revenue.

“I am excited for Commissioner Hines to lead the Department of Human Services as it continues to create new economic opportunities for all Georgians, while also protecting our state’s most vulnerable citizens and providing essential care to those in need,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to thank Commissioner Crittenden for all she accomplished in her time as leader of DHS. I look forward to Commissioner Hines building on this legacy to help Georgia reach new heights as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Gerlda B. Hines previously served as the Chief of Staff for the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS). Prior to this, she served as Interim Commissioner and Chief Financial Officer for DHS

Hines has more than 17 years of experience in state government and more than 25 years of experience in financial management. Before coming to DHS in 2015, she was the Deputy Chief Financial Officer for the Georgia Department of Community Health. She also served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the Budget Manager for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority, and a Policy Analyst for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget.

Hines graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. She is a member of the Government Finance Officers Association, Georgia Fiscal Management Council, and Leadership Cobb Alumni Association. She lives in Marietta and has one son.