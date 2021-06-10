//Georgia and AWS partner to train over 5K in cloud computing

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Technical Skills Training Commitment to Prepare 5,500 Georgians for Cloud Computing Careers

Atlanta, GA — Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced a collaborative initiative between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), the Georgia Department of Education (GADOE), the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide cloud computing training and education to 5,500 learners statewide by 2024. Through this initiative, high schools and technical colleges in Georgia will offer cloud computing courses and credentials that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand technical careers.

“The tech industry in Georgia is rapidly growing with exciting job opportunities for Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “This collaboration with AWS will ensure our citizens have access to innovative training and education to help prepare them for tech jobs in Georgia.”

The state of Georgia will work with the AWS Academy program to provide educational institutions with no-cost, ready-to-teach, cloud computing curricula that prepares students for industry-recognized AWS Certifications and in-demand cloud jobs. Educators at participating institutions will receive instructor training taught by AWS experts and access to a limited number of AWS Certification exams at no cost as they qualify to become AWS Academy accredited educators. Students can also access self-paced online training courses and labs from AWS.

“The use of cloud-based technologies is growing rapidly in Georgia, which means there is greater demand for a workforce skilled in this area,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “We are excited to launch this partnership because it will provide students and existing information technology workers with the most up-to-date training available to ensure success in this growing field.”

For K-12 institutions, this collaboration supports the Georgia Department of Education’s mission to prepare students for success in the global economy. “We are committed to expanding opportunities for all students, preparing them for life and for rewarding careers,” said Richard Woods, Georgia State School Superintendent. “We have a goal to certify 1,200 K-12 students across our state in cloud computing, giving them a pathway to a career in this thriving industry.”

This commitment to providing technical skills training and education across the state is designed to fill in-demand cloud computing jobs in urban, rural, and diverse communities throughout Georgia. This includes available jobs from organizations across various sectors in roles such as software development, cloud architecture, data science, cyber security, cloud support engineers, and more. According to Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI), there are over 125,000 cloud computing jobs available in Georgia. For individuals who are unemployed or underemployed, cloud computing skills training offers an opportunity for workers to reskill and re-enter the workforce.

“At AWS, we are committed to working with education, policy, and industry leaders to provide opportunities for individuals to embrace lifelong learning, said Kim Majerus, Leader, U.S. Education, State and Local Government at AWS. “We applaud the state of Georgia for investing in the future and current workforce to enable citizens to be at the forefront of rapidly changing technology that is driving today’s digital economy.”

Technology has redefined Georgia’s job landscape, with tech jobs in Atlanta increasing by 46 percent since 2010. In addition, the city was named one of the 5 U.S. Cities Poised to Become Tomorrow’s Tech Mecca in 2017. In support of the growing tech industry in the state, AWS will work with TAG to connect cloud talent to employment opportunities. This collaboration will also help to support the rural jobs initiative by connecting tech learners in rural communities to in-demand careers in cloud computing with TAG member companies.

“Members of TAG expect us to fuel the innovation economy,” said President & CEO Larry Williams. “They challenged us to spark the imagination of students and prepare them today for the exciting careers of tomorrow. Through programs like TAG-Ed and the numerous scholarships we offer, we’ve done that and more. We also know that the path between skilled workers and company needs runs through all communities, including those in rural parts of a state. In our home state, we partner with TCSG to develop and recruit talent right where they live in rural Georgia so they are ready to work remotely for top technology companies, including AWS.”

To learn more about the AWS Academy program which is available to Georgia schools, please visit here.