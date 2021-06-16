//DPS cracks down on street racing crimes in Atlanta

Share with friends











DPS Crime Suppression and Street Racing Enforcement Proves Successful Once Again

JUNE 15, 2021

(ATLANTA, GA) – The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) coordinated the seventh wave of the multi-agency crime suppression and street racing enforcement detail this past weekend on June 11-13. Governor Brian Kemp continues to support the multi-agency efforts of the Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Natural Resources, Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

The following is a list of the enforcement activity from DPS and the Atlanta Police Department:

Vehicle stops – 1,123

DUIs – 14

Reckless Driving – 8

Citations / Arrest – 831

Warnings –597

Pursuits – 18

Wanted Person – 12

Stolen Gun – 2

Impounded Vehicles – 35

Drug Arrest –10