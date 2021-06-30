//DPH will soon end COVID-19 dashboard updates

Share with friends











Release:

COVID-19 Daily Status Report and COVID Vaccine Dashboard Updates

JUNE 29, 2021

NEWS ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 29, 2021

COVID-19 Daily Status Report and COVID Vaccine Dashboard Updates

Atlanta – Effective July 1, 2021, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will no longer provide updates to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report and the COVID vaccine dashboard on weekends and holidays. Updates will continue Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. for both data resources.

DPH will continue to collect all data including case and testing numbers, deaths and hospitalizations, as well as statewide vaccination information. Data will be closely monitored to quickly identify and mitigate clusters or outbreaks of COVID-19 infection.

DPH will regularly review and update features of both dashboards to improve data quality and accuracy to ensure communities, local leaders and all Georgians have the information they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.

For information about COVID-19 and COVID vaccines, visit www.dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.