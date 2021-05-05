//Newly signed law cracks down on Atlanta street racing

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Kemp signed HB 534 to combat reckless street racing in the Peach State.

“It is no secret that Atlanta has a crime problem,” said Governor Kemp. “Instead of playing politics or shifting blame, state government has tackled this issue head-on. Over the last few weeks, a crime suppression unit led by the Georgia Department of Public Safety – in coordination with other state agencies and local law enforcement partners – has cracked down on reckless street racing and other crime in the metro-Atlanta area. I am deeply appreciative of their collective efforts and their selfless service to our communities.

“By signing HB 534 today, we are giving our brave men and women in state and local law enforcement another tool in their toolbelt to stop this dangerous, criminal activity. Thanks to the bipartisan work of Rep. Josh Bonner and Sen. Emmanuel Jones, HB 534 clearly defines participation in street racing, lays out penalties for habitual violators, and makes it a crime to facilitate or organize one of these dangerous events. My goal in championing this legislation is simple: to rid our streets of crime and protect Georgia families.”

Watch the Governor’s full remarks here.