//FanDuel to make a $15 Million campus in Atlanta

Gov. Kemp Announces FanDuel Group to Open Atlanta Technology Campus, Creating 900+ Jobs

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that FanDuel Group, a leading sports-tech entertainment company, will invest more than $15 million in opening a technology campus in Atlanta, creating more than 900 jobs over the next five years. This new state-of-the-art facility will primarily focus on supporting the company’s product development, tech, and IT operations.

“I’m proud to welcome FanDuel to the Peach State, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this project creates for the hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta,” said Governor Kemp. “FanDuel’s decision to open a tech hub in Georgia is a testament to our world-class universities and tech training programs, as well as the diverse ecosystem of professional sports leagues and teams we’ve cultivated here.”

As part of the company’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and equal workforce, FanDuel will support educational training programs with a broad coalition that will include Georgia’s first-class university system, the state’s private colleges, its renowned Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and other non-collegiate programs. The company will work closely with these institutions to help structure and create curriculums that train and educate candidates for future careers in the tech industry. This effort will also include an active company presence on campuses, onsite events, career fairs, and networking events. In addition, FanDuel Group is establishing local community partnerships with organizations across Atlanta to provide resume-building workshops, mock interview sessions, case studies, and mentorship programs.

“This center will not only expand the city’s digital media and e-entertainment sectors, but it will also provide new job opportunities for more Atlantans in software development and other promising fields,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Atlanta continues to attract companies across many different industries looking to join our welcoming business community, that includes a highly skilled and diverse workforce. We thank FanDuel for selecting Atlanta for this operations center.”

FanDuel’s 68,0000-square-foot space will be located in Atlanta’s Midtown area. New job opportunities will be focused on software engineering, product development, information technology (IT), user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design.

“As we grow our business in a very competitive industry, it’s critical we have access to a diverse talent pool needed to build the most innovative platform in the sector,” said Sarah Butterfass, Chief Product Officer, FanDuel Group. “During this process, it became clear that Atlanta provided FanDuel with a winning combination of access to a thriving tech cluster, respected educational institutions we could partner with, and a diverse and welcoming community eager for our arrival.”

“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with FanDuel, with the state’s public colleges and universities offering some of the best courses and advanced technology training in the nation to help it thrive in Atlanta and Georgia,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley. “A number of institutions within the University System of Georgia are at the forefront of preparing graduates for careers in this dynamic industry, teaching them critical skills that companies need to create jobs and drive Georgia’s economy.”

Founded in 2009 with a mission to make sports more exciting, FanDuel has grown into a portfolio of brands across gaming, daily fantasy sports, and more. The sports entertainment company now has more than 12 million customers across the United States and is continuing to expand its domestic footprint. The Atlanta-based technology campus will support the company’s continued product innovations and platform development, which drive FanDuel’s success – making it America’s No. 1 Mobile Sportsbook operator in the U.S.

“We are overjoyed to add FanDuel to the strong list of corporate citizens that call Fulton County home,” said Chairman Robb Pitts of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “These quality jobs will help to grow our existing talent base, and we look forward to welcoming them to our best-in-class community.”

“We are thrilled to have FanDuel’s new technology operations in Atlanta,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “The combination of the strength of metro Atlanta’s technology workforce, leading digital media/e-sports cluster, hub of live sports activities, concentration of leading colleges and universities, and quality of life all fit perfectly with FanDuel’s needs as a leader in the fantasy sports/sportsbook sector.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Senior Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Select Fulton, the University System of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Quick Start, Invest Atlanta, and Georgia Power.

“Georgia has emerged as one of the most preeminent and diverse tech hubs in the nation, with a college and university system that works closely with the business community to ensure mutual success. I’m confident FanDuel will be very pleased with their decision to open their new tech campus in Atlanta,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I extend my thanks to FanDuel for their significant commitment to creating high-paying jobs in Georgia.”

About FanDuel

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states and 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.