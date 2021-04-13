//Over 4.5 Million COVID-19 vaccines administered in GA

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Administers 4.5 Million Vaccines

Atlanta, GA – Recently, the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashboard reported over 4.5 million vaccines have been administered in the state of Georgia. Over 3 million Georgians have received at least one dose, including 80% of Georgia seniors according to American Community Survey data.

“With all Georgians over the age of 16 now eligible for vaccination, we are making significant progress in getting more shots in arms – including 500,000 doses administered in the last 6 days,” said Governor Kemp. “Additionally, over 1.1 million Georgians over the age of 65 – 80% of our total senior population – have now received at least one shot.

“I continue to urge all Georgians to schedule their appointment today at myvaccinegeorgia.com or dph.georgia.gov.”