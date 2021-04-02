//New citizen’s arrest bill gains unanimous support

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Applauds Final Passage of Citizen’s Arrest Overhaul

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded the final passage of HB 479, an overhaul of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute. The bill passed the Georgia House 169 to 0 on a motion to agree after passing in the Georgia Senate and now heads to the Governor’s desk for signature.

“Our overhaul of the Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute strikes a critical balance by allowing Georgians to protect themselves and their families, while also repealing Civil War-era language in our laws that is ripe for abuse,” said Governor Kemp. “This legislation has broad support among law enforcement, civil rights groups, and in the General Assembly. I appreciate the dedicated work of Rep. Bert Reeves (R – Marietta), Rep. Chuck Efstration (R – Dacula), Senator Bill Cowsert (R – Athens), Senator Brian Strickland (R – McDonough), members of the minority party, and the leadership of both chambers to pass HB 479 with overwhelming bipartisan support. I look forward to signing it into law as we continue to send a clear message that the Peach State will not tolerate sinister acts of vigilantism in our communities.”

With the passage of HB 479, Georgia is the first state in the country to pass a repeal and reform of its citizen’s arrest statute. Read the bill here.