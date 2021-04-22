//New chairman named at Stone Mountain Memorial

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Makes Historic Appointment to Stone Mountain Memorial Association

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of Reverend Abraham Mosley to serve as chairman for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association. Reverend Mosley will be the first African-American to hold the position.

“Reverend Abraham Mosley has dedicated his life to serving his community and our great state,” said Governor Kemp. “After nearly 47 years of pastoring Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens, I appointed Reverend Mosley to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2019, where he has been an active, passionate board member. With this expanded role, I am confident Reverend Mosley will continue to rely on his experience in bringing people together to lead the Stone Mountain Memorial Association.”

Reverend Abraham Mosley is a native of Hancock County, Sparta, Georgia. Mosley attended Fort Valley State College, and he is the current pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Athens. Governor Kemp appointed Mosley to serve on the Stone Mountain Memorial Board in 2019. He is a well-known community advocate in Clarke County, and he is married to Gladys Mosley. They have four children and eight grandchildren, and they reside in Athens.