//Georgia EPD emissions testing waivered until further notice

Release:

Emissions Test Waiver for Motor Vehicle Registrations

MARCH 31, 2021

ATLANTA – Due to a system outage with the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program, the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is notifying motor vehicle owners that they are currently unable to obtain vehicle emissions tests. As such, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has issued an emissions test waiver for motorists who need to register or renew their vehicle registrations until further notice.

Motorists granted this emissions test waiver must still provide all other necessary registration documentation, meet insurance requirements, and comply with all other state rules and regulations regarding the vehicle other than timely emissions testing. As soon as the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program’s functionality has been restored, emissions testing will be required as normal.

Motor vehicle owners with a valid emissions test can renew their registration online at dor.georgia.gov/motor-vehicles, at their county tag office, or at a kiosk location.