//GEMA conducts damage assessments following severe storm

GEMA/HS Assists Local EMAs, Requests FEMA Joint Damage Assessments in Eight Georgia Counties

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) continues to assist local Emergency Management Agencies (EMAs) with damage assessments to determine the costs incurred as a result of the severe weather event that occurred on March 26.

GEMA/HS has also determined that the level of damages in eight Georgia counties rise to a level that Joint Federal/State and Local Preliminary Damage Assessments are warranted. Recently, GEMA/HS requested to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region Headquarters that these Joint PDA’s be conducted in Coweta, Fannin, Gilmer, Heard, Polk, Pickens, Lumpkin and Rabun counties. Other counties may be included if warranted.

These Joint PDA’s are to determine if the amount of damage meets the threshold to be a Federally Declared Disaster, and what kind of assistance is available.

“Damage assessments are an important tool to determine the extent to which a community has been affected by an event,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Our staff is working hard to ensure that the assessments are completed accurately and efficiently.”

Those impacted by the tornadoes who needs sheltering or feeding can reach out to the American Red Cross at 855-891-7325 Option 2. Additionally, a Home Cleanup Hotline is now open to support survivors of the tornadoes. Impacted homeowners can call 833-904-1085 to request assistance from nonprofit and faith-based organizations until April 16, 2021.