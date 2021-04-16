//GBI Arrests former Sheriff’s Deputy in Officer Involved Shooting investigation

Share with friends











Release:

On April 15, 2021, the GBI arrested former Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Norton Davis, 35, of Colbert, and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault. Davis turned himself into the Clarke County Jail without incident.

On April 12, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. The investigation indicated that Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Deputy Davis attempted to stop Patrouski Hodges, 27, of Athens, for speeding on U.S. Hwy 78 in Oglethorpe County. Hodges eventually pulled over on U.S. Hwy 78 in Clarke County.

Hodges’ car was pulled to the right side of the road. During the incident, Deputy Davis’ patrol car struck Hodges’ car. Davis got out of his car and gave verbal commands to Hodges. Hodges proceeded to drive away. Deputy Davis fired three shots at the car, striking the car twice. Afterwards, there was a pursuit that ended at Grey Friar Road in Athens-Clarke County. No one was shot, and no one was injured.

Hodges was taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail for charges made by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office for traffic related violations. A passenger in the vehicle driven by Hodges was taken to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Clarke County District Attorney for prosecution.