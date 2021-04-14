//Department obtains Court Order against Georgia man for unlawful banking

Share with friends











Release:

Department obtains Court Order against Walter Charlie Pressley a/k/a Chief Gees-Due OO-Neh-Gah Usti

MARCH 11, 2021

Atlanta, Georgia – On March 11, 2021, the Superior Court of Banks County, Georgia, entered a Final Stipulation and Consent Order against Walter Charlie Pressley a/k/a Chief Gees-Due OO-Neh-Gah Usti.

In 2017, the Department issued three Orders to Cease and Desist against Mr. Pressley and related entities for unauthorized banking activities and use of the words “bank” and/or “trust.” It is unlawful to conduct and/or be affiliated with a banking business in Georgia without a bank charter. It is also unlawful to use the words “bank” and/or “trust” in any entity’s name without the permission of the Department. The Department has not approved Mr. Pressley to organize a bank and/or conduct a banking business in or from Georgia. Furthermore, the Department has not granted entities under the control of Mr. Pressley permission to use the words “bank” or “trust” in their names.

On October 16, 2018, the Superior Court of Banks County entered an Order Granting Motion for Default Judgment which found, in part, that Mr. Pressley had violated the Orders to Cease and Deist and permanently enjoined him from the use of banking nomenclature and providing financial products or services from within the State of Georgia without the written authorization of the Department.

The Department subsequently learned that Mr. Pressley violated the permanent injunction by continuing to engage in unauthorized banking activities and continuing to utilize the unauthorized words “bank” and/or “trust.” In the Final Stipulation and Consent Order entered on March 11, 2021, the Superior Court of Banks County found that Mr. Pressley had violated the permanent injunction and was in contempt of the Court’s previous order. The Court further found that Mr. Pressley had taken corrective action regarding such violations but reiterated that the permanent injunction remains in full force and effect.