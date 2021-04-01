//Dekalb chase leads to officer involved shooting and death

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County

MARCH 31, 2021

DeKalb County, GA (March 31, 2021) – On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the GBI was requested by the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dekalb County Police Officers responded to a person shot call at approximately 4:15 AM. Officers encountered a damaged car in the roadway with no headlights. Officers drove towards the car and the driver drove away from the scene. After a short chase, Willie Roy Allen, age 57, of Lithonia, GA got out of the car. The car continued to roll and eventually hit a parked car.

Officers chased Allen, attempted to tase him, but Allen continued to run.

The chase ended at 2626 Lithonia Industrial Blvd. During this encounter, Allen pulls out a gun and multiple officers shoot and tase him. Allen dies at the scene.

Prior to this officer involved shooting, officers discovered a victim in the car with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and later died.

The DeKalb County Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the victim from the car. The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation on the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be provided to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.