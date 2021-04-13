//Arrests and warrants issued in connection to Lumpkin death

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Makes Arrests in Dahlonega Woman’s Death

APRIL 09, 2021

Dahlonega, GA (April 9, 2021) – On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, the GBI and Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Wayne Burns, 46, of Dahlonega, GA, and charged him with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Homicide by Vehicle. The arrest was in connection to the death of Cheynne Jean Burns, 24, also of Dahlonega. Burns was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation at a residence on Clayton Burns Road, Dahlonega, GA. The investigation revealed that an argument between several individuals resulted in a vehicular confrontation which resulted in Cheynne Burns’ death.

Also arrested for his involvement in this incident was Allen Stamey, 19, of Dahlonega, for reckless conduct. Warrants have been issued for David Godbout, 25, and Johnathon Hampel, 38, both of Dahlonega, for reckless conduct. Both Godbout and Hampel are currently wanted on the outstanding charges. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Godbout or Hampel is asked to contact Lumpkin County 911 or the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.