//Two more charged in connection with Americus murder

Release:

GBI and Americus PD Make Arrests in Americus Homicide – UPDATE

UPDATE:

Americus, GA (March 17, 2021) – Additional charges and arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Prelvis McKenzie was charged with Participation in Criminal Gang Activity Prohibited. McKenzie was previously arrested on January 3 on murder charges and remains in the Sumter County Jail. Also arrested on Thursday, March 4, 2021, was Anitha Brantley, 54, of Americus, GA, and charged with False Statements, and on Monday, March 8, 2021, Annissa Lassiter, 48, of Americus, GA, was arrested and charged with False Statements, Robbery, and Murder. Lassiter was already in custody in the Sumter County Jail on unrelated charges.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Americus, GA (February 15, 2021) – On Friday, February 12, 2021, Prelvis McKenzie, age 31 of Americus, and Kenyatta Harvey, age 30 of Americus, were charged with murder and aggravated assault (two counts). These arrests stem from the January 3, 2021 death of Sammie White at 121A Cherokee Street in Americus, GA. Harvey was taken into custody at the Americus Police Department and subsequently transported to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center for booking. McKenzie was already incarcerated at the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges. This was a joint investigation between the GBI and Americus Police Department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department encourages the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If anyone has information, please contact the Americus GBI Office at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.