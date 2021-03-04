//Georgia prison staff arrested for aggravated battery

Share with friends











Release:

Correctional Staff Arrests at Georgia State Prison

Reidsville, Georgia

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced recently the arrest of correctional staff members for their role in a use-of-force incident, following an inmate assault on a fellow Correctional Officer. The incident, which occurred at Georgia State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia on February 16, 2021, prompted an investigation by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards, ultimately leading to the arrests of these individuals.

At approximately 12:30pm on February 16th, an offender assaulted an Officer, resulting in use-of-force by fellow staff members and causing injuries to the inmate. After review and investigation of the incident, the GDC determined state law and policy were violated and the case was presented to the District Attorney.

“Staff accountability is paramount to the safe and secure operations of our facilities, and as an agency, we will not tolerate this type of conduct,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “It is also important to note that these individuals don’t represent the thousands of Officers who faithfully uphold their oath of protecting the public each and every day.”

The following correctional staff were arrested and charged with aggravated battery and violation of oath of office, and have been terminated:

Javaka Johnson, Unit Manager

Anisha Majette, Sergeant

Marquette Sistrunk, Sergeant

Danny Standard, Correctional Officer

Korbin Tippett, Correctional Officer

Kiara Cain, Correctional Officer

The inmate involved in the assault on the Officer is Norman Simpson GDC#1201790. He will be charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and felony obstruction. Simpson is currently serving Life for Murder and was sentenced in Chatham County.