//Georgia kidnapping leads to multi-county chase and OIS

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Bulloch County

UPDATE: The man involved in this OIS has been identified as Kelly Shannon Bowen, 51, of Vienna, GA.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Bulloch County, GA (March 14, 2021) – On Sunday, March 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Georgia State Patrol to investigate an officer involved shooting.

At approximately 11:08 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office and the Reidsville Police Department were dispatched to Rabun Avenue in Reidsville, Georgia in reference to a home invasion and kidnapping at gunpoint. The family of the hostage pursued the male kidnapper and victim by vehicle until law enforcement intercepted the pursuit in Collins, Georgia. Shots were fired by the kidnapper at the hostage’s family during the initial pursuit. The man fired at a Georgia State Patrol Trooper on I-16 in Candler County, grazing the trooper in the head. The man also attempted to ram multiple officers during the multi-county chase. During the pursuit, the PIT maneuver was attempted multiple times, with success ending the pursuit on the side of I-16 in Bulloch County. Once the vehicle was stopped, the man removed the hostage from the vehicle at gunpoint and then crossed a fence along the edge of I-16, entering the backyard of a residence. The hostage was able to get free from the kidnapper, who was then shot by multiple law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions: Georgia State Patrol, Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, Reidsville Police Department, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, Candler County Sheriff’s Office, and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown to Memorial Health University Hospital in Savannah where he died. During the shooting, a nearby residence was struck by gunfire and an occupant suffered from a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

The man will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsy. The man’s ID is pending next of kin notification.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Ogeechee Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.