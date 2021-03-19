//GEMA opens five new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Share with friends











Release:

(ATLANTA) –Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officially opened five additional Mass Vaccination Sites for COVID-19 throughout the state recently. The drive-through sites provide the Pfizer vaccine on an appointment only basis.

“We are supporting the vaccination effort in every region of the state with the opening of these new sites,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “As availability of doses increases and the vaccine eligibility expands to more Georgians, these sites will help us make further progress in the fight against COVID-19.”

The GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination sites located in Savannah, Sandersville and Waycross are offering appointments on Saturday. All other GEMA/HS sites operate Monday through Friday. Locations and hours for the new sites are as follows:

Columbus Civic Center – Muscogee County

1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901

Mon. – Fri, 8am – 5pm

Waycross Mall – Ware County

2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501

Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm

Sandersville Word of Life Church – Washington County

1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm

LakePoint Sports Complex – Bartow County

261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 3012

Mon. – Thu. 8am – 5pm Fri. – 8am – 3pm

Gulfstream Aerospace – Chatham County

2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31407

Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm

Eligible residents can register for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Effective March 15, eligibility is expanded to include:

Adults aged 55 and over

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers

Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications

Individuals with disabilities*

Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.

Please note that children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccination.

For more information about the GEMA/HS mass vaccination sites visit our website at: https://gema.georgia.gov/emergencies-0/coronavirus