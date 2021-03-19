//GEMA opens five new mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Release:
(ATLANTA) –Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officially opened five additional Mass Vaccination Sites for COVID-19 throughout the state recently. The drive-through sites provide the Pfizer vaccine on an appointment only basis.
“We are supporting the vaccination effort in every region of the state with the opening of these new sites,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “As availability of doses increases and the vaccine eligibility expands to more Georgians, these sites will help us make further progress in the fight against COVID-19.”
The GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination sites located in Savannah, Sandersville and Waycross are offering appointments on Saturday. All other GEMA/HS sites operate Monday through Friday. Locations and hours for the new sites are as follows:
Columbus Civic Center – Muscogee County
1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus, GA 31901
Mon. – Fri, 8am – 5pm
Waycross Mall – Ware County
2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA 31501
Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm
Sandersville Word of Life Church – Washington County
1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082
Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm
LakePoint Sports Complex – Bartow County
261 Stars Way, Emerson, GA 3012
Mon. – Thu. 8am – 5pm Fri. – 8am – 3pm
Gulfstream Aerospace – Chatham County
2 Innovation Drive, Savannah, GA 31407
Tues. – Sat. 8am – 5pm
Eligible residents can register for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Effective March 15, eligibility is expanded to include:
- Adults aged 55 and over
- Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers
- Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID complications
- Individuals with disabilities*
- Individuals aged 16 years and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Note: Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children aged 16 and older.
Please note that children under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccination.
For more information about the GEMA/HS mass vaccination sites visit our website at: https://gema.georgia.gov/emergencies-0/coronavirus