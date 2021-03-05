//Five mass vaccination sites set to open in Georgia soon

Share with friends











Release:

(ATLANTA) – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced recently the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is opening five additional Mass Vaccination Sites for COVID-19 on March 17, throughout the state. The drive-through sites add an additional capacity for 20,000 first doses per week to the 22,000 doses currently available at the existing GEMA/HS mass vaccination sites.

“These additional sites mean even greater access to the vaccine for Georgians,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “Our partnerships with Gulfstream Aerospace and public partners are enabling us to provide these additional resources for communities across the state, and we are grateful for their hospitality.”

The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The five new GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites will be located in the following cities:

Columbus-Muscogee Site – Columbus, GA

Washington County Site – Sandersville, GA

Chatham County Site – Savannah, GA

Bartow County Site – Emerson, GA

Ware County Site – Waycross, GA

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine, and although registrations are not yet available for these sites, residents can pre-register for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Effective March 8, Pre-K through 12 educators and staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are eligible for vaccination, in addition to individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines. Phase 1A+ includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators).