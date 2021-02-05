//Two Ben Hill inmates charged in jail death

Share with friends











Release:

Inmates Charged in Ben Hill County Jail Death Case

FEBRUARY 04, 2021

Ben Hill County, GA (February 4, 2021) – On Wednesday, January 26, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Ben Hill County inmate Telvin King, age 30 of Fitzgerald, GA, with Involuntary Manslaughter, Battery, and Tampering with Evidence in the death of Ben Hill County inmate Demetris Lewis, age 30, of Fitzgerald, GA. Ben Hill County inmate, Collin Smith, age 24 of Fitzgerald, GA, was also charged with Tampering with Evidence and False Statements.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation into an inmate on inmate assault that occurred at the Ben Hill County Jail. Lewis was found unresponsive inside the cell and transported by ambulance to Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, GA where he was airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon, GA. On Saturday, December 19, 2020, Lewis died as a result of his injuries.

GBI agents conducted several investigative acts that led to charges for King and Smith.

Once the GBI investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.