//DCSS invests $890K teaching teens the responsibilities of parenthood

Release:

State child support office to educate teens, young adults about responsible parenting with grant funds

ATLANTA – Georgia’s Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) received $890,401 to develop a program that provides education to teens and young adults about the financial, legal and emotional responsibilities of parenthood. The grant was awarded by the Office of Child Support Enforcement at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families.

Georgia is one of eight state child support programs that will collaborate with youth job development programs, foster care transition services, juvenile justice agencies, teen pregnancy prevention programs, community colleges and public schools to integrate child support and responsible parenting education.

“Our child support program is dedicated to creating a future where more children are able to benefit from the involvement of both parents – parents who are self-sufficient, knowledgeable and present for their children – and this funding will help them do just that,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden said.

The grant will allow the Georgia child support program to develop activities over a three-year period. The resources and activities will help teens and young adults gain the knowledge and skills that will lead to success in their pursuit of life goals, economic mobility and responsible parenting.

“This is an excellent opportunity to educate Georgia’s teens and young adults,” said Deputy Commissioner and Child Support Services Administrator Tanguler Gray. “We look forward to partnering with the Division of Family & Children Services and other organizations to provide tools and resources for the next generation of parents to achieve our vision of building stronger families.”

The program will also incorporate messaging to reinforce core program goals focused on building healthy relationship skills, teaching parenting skills, reducing unplanned pregnancies, preventing relationship violence and enhancing life skills.

About the Division of Child Support Services

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) delivers a wide range of services that increases the reliability of child support paid by parents when they live apart from their children.