//Jersey man arrested for online exploitation of Georgia children

Share with friends











Release:

New Jersey Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children in Georgia

JANUARY 25, 2021

Decatur, GA (January 25, 2021) – On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Eric E. Talley, age 34, was arrested in Union County, New Jersey, on arrest warrants taken in Georgia for the sexual exploitation of children. Talley was located in New Jersey while he was exploiting a child from Georgia online. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer (CEACC) Unit began an investigation into Talley’s online activity after a report was made to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation pertaining to an online user who was paying the juvenile for nude images. During a collaborative investigation by GBI, FBI, and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was identified as Eric E. Talley of New Jersey. Talley had a previous criminal history for possessing and viewing child pornography in New Jersey (2016) and minor/criminal solicitation of a minor in South Carolina (2012). Talley was a registered sex offender in New Jersey at the time of the investigation.

On January 5, 2020, a search of Talley’s home was conducted by the GBI, FBI, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. and members of New Jersey’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Union County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office’s Cyber Crime Task Force, and the Roselle (NJ) Police Department. Talley was placed under arrest pursuant to arrest warrants from Georgia and evidence was seized from Talley’s home. In addition, Talley is facing multiple criminal charges in New Jersey for violating the terms of his obligations as a registered sex offender in that state. Talley remains in custody in New Jersey awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.