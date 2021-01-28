//Georgia Tax Center to close for tax system upgrade in February

Share with friends











Release:

Tax System Upgrade – What You Need to Know

JANUARY 25, 2021

On Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin upgrading the state’s tax system to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. Due to the scope of this project, the Georgia Tax Center (GTC) will be unavailable beginning Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. EST until Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Customers Should Complete All Business Before February 5, 2021

Beginning Friday, February 5, 2021, 11:00 p.m. ALL tax services (including GTC) will be unavailable, including:

All Payment Processing

Filing Returns

Refund Status

Tax Credit Pre-Approvals

What to Expect DURING the upgrade (Friday, February 5th, 11:00 p.m. – Wednesday, February 10th, 11:00 p.m.)

Beginning February 5th at 11:00 p.m., all tax services (including GTC) will be unavailable.

DOR offices and the Taxpayer Services Call Center will be open for general questions; however, staff will not be able to provide current account information until the upgrade is complete.

What to Expect AFTER the upgrade (Wednesday, February 10th, 11:00 p.m.)

No changes to the functionality of GTC.

After February 10th, taxpayers will be able to conduct normal business using GTC online services.

Customers may experience temporary delays and longer than normal transaction times due to volume.

The Department will be fully operational and available to assist taxpayers on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m.