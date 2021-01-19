//GBP recognizes HHS Prep Act on child COVID-19 vaccinations

Share with friends











Release:

NOTICE RE: CHILDHOOD AND COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTRATION

DECEMBER 18, 2020

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on the State of Georgia, the Georgia State Board of Pharmacy hereby acknowledges and supports the vaccination guidelines established by the PREP Act Declarations of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the State of Georgia Executive Order 12.08.20.01 signed by Governor Kemp.

HHS has established specific requirements that each licensee or registrant must meet before they may participate in the administration process of (1) vaccines that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends to persons ages three through 18 according to ACIP’s standard immunization schedule or (2) FDA-authorized or FDA-licensed COVID-19 vaccines to persons ages three or older. These requirements include, but are not limited to, current CPR certification, ACPE approved practical training, and continuing education requirements.

The Board advises all licensees and registrants who choose to participate in this vaccination process to carefully read and comply with all guidance provided by HHS and Georgia Executive Orders.

HHS Declarations:

Executive Orders

ACIP Guidelines

DPH Information