//Dublin inmate ‘Cash Apps’ officer to acquire contraband

Release:

GBI Arrests Former Dublin Police Officer

JANUARY 28, 2021

Dublin, GA (January 28, 2021) – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, former Dublin Police Department Officer Shuronica Walker, age 37, of East Dublin, Georgia, was arrested on one count of Items Prohibited for Possession of Inmates (O.C.G.A. 42-5-18) and one count of Violation of Oath of Office (O.C.G.A. 16-10-1). Walker was subsequently booked into the Laurens County Jail.

On January 22, 2021, the GBI initiated an investigation at the request of the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Office of Professional Standards pursuant to a Dublin police officer allegedly supplying a state inmate with money via non-approved methods in violation of Georgia law. The investigation revealed Walker provided a state inmate with funds via Cash App and assisted with the procurement of contraband for the inmate. Walker was terminated from the Dublin Police Department. The GDC is securing warrants on inmate Reginald Cooper, age 46, with two counts of Items Prohibited for Possession of Inmates (O.C.G.A. 42-5-18) and one count of Tampering with Evidence (O.C.G.A. 16-10-94). Cooper is an inmate at the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Wheeler County, Georgia.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. This has been a joint GBI and GDC investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.