//Seven Arrested on Gang Charges Following Shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. –After an extensive investigation, the GBI Douglas office, Coffee County Investigators, and U.S. Marshals Service have obtained information that led to the arrest of the following individuals:

Michael J. Williams 21: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang,

James Turner IV 26: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang,

Ladarius W. Williams 20: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang,

Edward L. Grady 24: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang,

Michael L. Weldon 27: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, one count Armed Robbery, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang, Chris J. Jackson 18: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang,

Devonte K. Watts 21: one count Aggravated Assault, one count Participating in Criminal Street Gang.

A juvenile was also identified in the investigation and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault.



On Saturday, August 3, 2019, the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist with an investigation into a shooting.



On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 911 call of shots being fired at 369 Poplar St., Douglas, GA Officers arrived on the scene and found an abandoned vehicle that had been wrecked near the location where the shooting took place. Officers were also dispatched to a nearby convenience store where they encountered Michael Jerome Williams, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. Williams was transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Georgia for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.